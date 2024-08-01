PHOTOS AND AUDIO: Gen Con 2024 Gets Rolling in Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS–Lots of games, colorful clothing, and thousands of people are in downtown Indianapolis for Gen Con 2024. Roughly 77,000 people attended this convention last year and this year’s event is sold out. Visit Indy believes this event will also bring in nearly $80 million in revenue. This year is also the 50th anniversary celebration of the tabletop role-playing game “Dungeons and Dragons.” It is also the Year of the Dragon. Among the many things you can take part in is in the Gen Con Art Collective.“We’re open from noon to 6 pm each day. We have a lot of fun because it is the idea of getting as many voices and interests as you can. Anyone and everyone can join the painting as long as we have space,” said Keith Henry, who oversees the project. A man named Brandon is wearing a sheep on his head. “I’m handing out sheep resources for the Catan game. People put these (pins) on their lanyard and trade with other participants at Gen Con until they collect all the Catan resources. Then they go to the main booth and say ‘Hey look I’m pretty cool. I got all my pins,” said Brandon. It’s his third year of doing this. Gen Con runs through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center. This event has been in Indianapolis since 2003. The City of Indianapolis signed a contract last year to keep it in Indy through 2030.