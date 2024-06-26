Don’t Melt This Summer! Best Ice Cream In Indy

Tony Katz:
The people over there at WISH-TV put together a list, and I do love a good list. Jason Ronimous put together this list over at WISH -TV of the 25 Best Ice Cream Places in Indy. I clearly have not been getting out as much as I need to because I do not know the vast majority of these places. If it’s Brics, yes, I know Brics on 64th. I know them Lick ice cream. They have been for years a staple and doing it great. Chris’s ice cream in Nora. But you don’t go for the ice cream, you go for the tacos, and it doesn’t make any sense until you eat the tacos. It doesn’t make any sense at all! Nicey Treat is do they even do ice cream? I thought they just did the pops. But they’re there, they’re good people. #1 on this list is on Fulton St. Circles ice cream. Anybody? I’ve never heard of Circles ice cream. I’m sorry. I apologize. I actually feel bad. They’re number one on the list. Canal Creamery is #2 on Guilford. #3 is Scoopz on Waterway Blvd. Have not heard of them either. You’ve got Sundae’s Ice Cream on 79th St. Chris’s ice cream was 8th, Lick was 9th. La Palapa on East Hanna Ave. I have so much work to do. So much work to do, this list should be bucket listed. You have to hit all of these this summer. By the way, Ritter’s Frozen Custard #22 on the list. 22. So, and then on Mass Ave. Maybe Matt Bair knows this Gordon’s Milkshake Bar. I don’t know it. Ohh, so there’s a lot of work to do. If you’ve got a better ice cream place, I’m all ears, but I am remiss in in in hitting these places. I apologize. I gotta get this done. I have to get this done immediately, if not sooner. So if you’re at an ice cream place, look for me!
1. CIRCLES ICE CREAMSource:Getty
– Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)
– Address: 607 Fulton St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
2. CANAL CREAMERYSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.9/5 (20 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 6349 Guilford Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
3. SCOOPZ ICE CREAMSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.8/5 (13 reviews)
– Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
4. NICEY TREATSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.8/5 (225 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 833 East Westfield Blvd. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
5. TEEJAY’S SWEET TOOTHSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.8/5 (273 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 8660 Purdue Road Ste 600 Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt, donuts
6. LICK SOBROSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.8/5 (37 reviews)
– Address: 1049 East 54th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, vegan
7. SUNDAE’S ICE CREAM & COFFEESource:Getty
– Rating: 4.8/5 (300 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 9922 East 79th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, coffee roasteries
8. CHRIS’ ICE CREAMSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.7/5 (314 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 1484 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, tacos
9. LICKSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.7/5 (91 reviews)
– Address: 906 Carrollton Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts
10. LA PALAPASource:Getty
– Rating: 4.7/5 (56 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 601 East Hanna Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
11. SQUARE SCOOPSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.7/5 (100 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 1028 Virginia Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, candy stores
12. SCOOP SHACKSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.7/5 (43 reviews)
– Address: 7002 Lake Plaza Drive Ste B Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts
13. LIFTOFF CREAMERYSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.6/5 (139 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 111 East 16th St. Ste 105 Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, shaved ice
14. HOWDY HOMEMADE ICE CREAMSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.6/5 (34 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 370 North New Jersey St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
15. BRICSSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.6/5 (487 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 901 East 64th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
16. SMALLCAKES CUPCAKERY & CREAMERYSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.5/5 (96 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 930 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: cupcakes, ice cream & frozen yogurt
17. DELICIAS VICTORIASource:Getty
– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 2201 South Sherman Drive Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: waffles, tacos, ice cream & frozen yogurt
18. AHA ROLLED ICE CREAMSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)
– Address: 6020 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts
19. CRAVE ICE CREAM SOCIALSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.4/5 (83 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 11691 Fall Creek Road Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
20. RED LINE FROZEN TREATSSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.4/5 (33 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 5920 East Stop 11 Road Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt
21. TSAOCAASource:Getty
– Rating: 4.4/5 (232 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 6386 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, bubble tea, shaved ice
22. RITTER’S FROZEN CUSTARDSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.3/5 (52 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 4840 West 57th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, burgers, chocolatiers & shops
23. LITTERALLY DIVINE CHOCOLATESSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.2/5 (43 reviews)
– Price level: $
– Address: 1114 East Prospect St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: chocolatiers & shops, coffee & tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt
24. CALIFORNIA BURGERSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.2/5 (83 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 6020 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: burgers, fast food, ice cream & frozen yogurt
25. GORDON’S MILKSHAKE BARSource:Getty
– Rating: 4.1/5 (278 reviews)
– Price level: $$
– Address: 865 Massachusetts Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt