Don’t Melt This Summer! Best Ice Cream In Indy

Tony Katz:

The people over there at WISH-TV put together a list, and I do love a good list. Jason Ronimous put together this list over at WISH -TV of the 25 Best Ice Cream Places in Indy. I clearly have not been getting out as much as I need to because I do not know the vast majority of these places. If it’s Brics, yes, I know Brics on 64th. I know them Lick ice cream. They have been for years a staple and doing it great. Chris’s ice cream in Nora. But you don’t go for the ice cream, you go for the tacos, and it doesn’t make any sense until you eat the tacos. It doesn’t make any sense at all! Nicey Treat is do they even do ice cream? I thought they just did the pops. But they’re there, they’re good people. #1 on this list is on Fulton St. Circles ice cream. Anybody? I’ve never heard of Circles ice cream. I’m sorry. I apologize. I actually feel bad. They’re number one on the list. Canal Creamery is #2 on Guilford. #3 is Scoopz on Waterway Blvd. Have not heard of them either. You’ve got Sundae’s Ice Cream on 79th St. Chris’s ice cream was 8th, Lick was 9th. La Palapa on East Hanna Ave. I have so much work to do. So much work to do, this list should be bucket listed. You have to hit all of these this summer. By the way, Ritter’s Frozen Custard #22 on the list. 22. So, and then on Mass Ave. Maybe Matt Bair knows this Gordon’s Milkshake Bar. I don’t know it. Ohh, so there’s a lot of work to do. If you’ve got a better ice cream place, I’m all ears, but I am remiss in in in hitting these places. I apologize. I gotta get this done. I have to get this done immediately, if not sooner. So if you’re at an ice cream place, look for me!