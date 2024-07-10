Despite Clark’s 29 Points, Fever Fall to Mystics

Love Sports? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

–A fourth quarter rally was not enough for the Indiana Fever (9-14) as they fell to the Washington Mystics Wednesday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 89-84. Washington held a 76-55 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Fever outscored them 29-13 in the final frame in attempt to overcome the large deficit. The Fever led 5-0 early in the first quarter before the Mystics made their run. The Mystics (6-17) led by as many as 22 points in the victory and were led in scoring by Ariel Atkins with 26 points. They had four other players contribute with double-figure scoring.The Fever’s Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. For Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points while NaLyssa Smith scored 11. Clark also had five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. She is the fastest guard in WNBA history to have 20 career blocks. She is also the first WNBA player to have at least 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, five steals, and at least five made three-pointers in one game. Indiana was plagued by 23 turnovers to Washington’s 16. The loss ends a five-game home winning streak for the Fever. Their next game is Friday night at 7:30 against the Phoenix Mercury.