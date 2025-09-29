Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…

Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!

Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.

We put a list together of Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana.

Check out below all the players that are on the list.

Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, and the year they were drafted.

1. Drue Tranquill – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty Indiana High School: Carroll High School (Ft Wayne) College: Notre Dame Year drafted into the NFL: 2019 2. Jessie Bates III – Safety – Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty Indiana High School: Snider High School (Ft Wayne) College: Wake Forest Year drafted into the NFL: 2018 3. Tyrone Tracy Jr. – Running Back – New York Giants Source:Getty Indiana High School: Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana) College: Iowa (2018–2021), Purdue (2022–2023) Year drafted into the NFL: 2024 4. Ben Skowronek – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty Indiana High School: Homestead High School College: Northwestern, Notre Dame Year drafted into the NFL: 2021 5. Joe Tipperman – Center – New York Jets Source:Getty Indiana High School: Bishop Dwenger High School (Ft Wayne) College: Wisconsin Year drafted into the NFL: 2023 6. Danny Pinter – Offensive Line – Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty Indiana High School: John Adams High School (South Bend) College: Ball State Year drafted into the NFL: 2020 7. Bam Martin-Scott – Linebacker – Carolina Panthers Source:Getty Indiana High School: Snider High School College: Dodge City Community College, South Carolina (2021–2024) Year drafted into the NFL: 2025 8. Josh Fryar – Offensive Line – Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty Indiana High School: Beech Grove High School College: Ohio State (2020–2024) Year drafted into the NFL: 2025