Local News

Celebrate National Pancake Day in Indiana

Published on February 28, 2024

Blueberry pancakes

Source: A_Lein / Getty

STATEWIDE — If you are looking for a reason to celebrate this hump day, consider heading to your favorite breakfast place in honor of National Pancake Day.

True, it may not be a traditional holiday, but your week could still be brightened by a stack of fluffy pancakes and a glass of orange juice (or milk).

Continue reading for some local restaurant recommendations that will be serving the food Wednesday.

Of course, chains such as IHOP and Cracker Barrel will also be plating warm hotcakes, if you do not desire a local spin on the breakfast classic.

Local Takes on Pancakes:

1. Savory or Sweet Dutch Baby Pancakes – Milktooth – Indianapolis

Dutch Baby- Breakfast Food Source:Getty

2. Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes – Conner’s Kitchen + Bar – Indianapolis

Hot homemade delicious pancake with fresh strawberry and honey Source:Getty

3. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Art’s Skillet – Indianapolis

Cinnamon roll pancakes served Source:Getty

4. Cheesecake Pancakes – Hotcakes Emporium East – Indianapolis

Cottage cheese pancakes with strawberries on a rectangular plate with sauce on a wooden table Source:Getty

5. Banana & Oats Pancakes – Caffé Buondí – Carmel

Oat pancakes Source:Getty

6. Hawaiian Pancakes – Blueberry Hill Pancake House – Mooresville

Hawaiian lilikoi passion fruit pancake Source:Getty

7. Sweet Cream Pancakes – Ginger’s Cafe – Noblesville

Pancakes with red berry jam on the wooden table. Source:Getty

8. Pancake Sandwiches – Curve Cafe – Mishawaka

Pancake in the form of heart for Valentine's day holiday on a white isolated background Source:Getty

9. Nutella Cakes – Nellie’s Restaurant – Newburgh

Pancakes with boiled condensed milk on a wooden cutting board. Source:Getty

10. Pancake and Ham Stackers – Spyro’s Restaurant – Fort Wayne

Blueberry pancakes Source:Getty

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed

