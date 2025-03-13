Can the Indiana Hoosiers squeak into the NCAA Tournament?
- Last Four Bye – Teams that are in the field, and do not have to play their way in
- Last Four In – Teams that will be playing in Dayton (2 teams will play for an 11-seed and 2 teams will play for a 12-seed)
- First Four Out – Teams that are just on the outside looking in and need some help, or make a conference tournament run
1. Oklahoma (20-12 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th)
The first team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”
- Plays THURSDAY NIGHT at 9:30pm against Kentucky (safely in the NCAA Tournament)
- NET – 43
- Quad 1 – 7-10
- Quad 2 – 4-1 (Texas)
- Quad 3 – 2-1 (LSU)
- Quad 4 – 7-0
2. Vanderbilt (20-12 | 8-10 in SEC – 9th)
The second team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”
- LOST on Wednesday night to Texas
- NET – 48
- Quad 1 – 5-9
- Quad 2 – 4-3
- Quad 3 & 4 – 11-0
3. Utah State (25-6 | 15-5 in Mountain West – 3rd)
The third team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”
- Plays THURSDAY NIGHT at 11:30pm against UNLV (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)
- NET – 37
- Quad 1 – 2-3
- Quad 2 – 7-3
- Quad 3 – 5-0
- Quad 4 – 10-5
4. West Virginia (19-13 | 10-10 in Big 12 – 8th)
The last team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”
- LOST on Wednesday night to Colorado (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)
- NET – 51
- Quad 1 – 6-9
- Quad 2 – 4-4
- Quad 3 & 4 – 9-0
5. San Diego State (21-8 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th)
The first team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”
- Plays THURSDAY AFTERNOON (5:30PM) against Boise State (First Four Out)
- NET – 49
- Quad 1 – 3-5
- Quad 2 – 5-2
- Quad 3 – 4-1 (UNLV)
- Quad 4 – 8-0
6. Xavier (21-11 | 13-7 in Big East – 4th)
The second team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”
- Lost to Marquette (safely in the field) on Thursday afternoon
- NET – 45
- Quad 1 – 1-9
- Quad 2 – 8-2
- Quad 3 – 5-0
- Quad 4 – 7-0
7. Indiana (19-13 | 10-10 in Big Ten – 9th)
The third team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”
- Lost THURSDAY against Oregon (safely in the field)
- NET – 52
- Quad 1 – 4-13
- Quad 2 – 5-0
- Quad 3 – 6-0
- Quad 4 – 4-0
8. North Carolina (21-12 | 13-7 in ACC – 4th)
The last team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”
- Currently playing against Wake Forest (Next Four Out)
- NET – 36
- Quad 1 – 1-11
- Quad 2 – 7-0
- Quad 3 – 7-1 (Stanford)
- Quad 4 – 6-0
9. Texas (18-14 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th)
The first team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”
- Currently playing against Texas A&M (safely in the field)
- NET – 41
- Quad 1 – 6-9
- Quad 2 – 3-5
- Quad 3 – 2-0
- Quad 4 – 7-0
10. Ohio State (17-15 | 9-11 in Big Ten – 10th)
The second team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”
- LOST on Wednesday night to Iowa (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)
- NET – 40
- Quad 1 – 6-11
- Quad 2 – 3-4
- Quad 3 – 2-0
- Quad 4 – 6-0
11. Boise State (22-9 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th)
The third team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”
- Plays THURSDAY AFTERNOON (5:30PM) against San Diego State (Last Four In)
- NET – 46
- Quad 1 – 2-5
- Quad 2 – 4-2
- Quad 3 – 5-1 (Washington State)
- Quad 4 – 10-1 (Boston College)
12. Colorado State (22-9 | 16-4 in Mountain West – 2nd)
The final team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”
- Plays THURSDAY TONIGHT (9:00PM) against Nevada (NOT IN FIELD OF 68)
- NET – 55
- Quad 1 – 1-5 (Boise State)
- Quad 2 – 6-2 (Colorado, New Mexico)
- Quad 3 – 4-2 (UC Riverside and Washington)
- Quad 4 – 11-0
