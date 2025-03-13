Can the Indiana Hoosiers squeak into the NCAA Tournament?

Last Four Bye – Teams that are in the field, and do not have to play their way in

Last Four In – Teams that will be playing in Dayton (2 teams will play for an 11-seed and 2 teams will play for a 12-seed)

Last Four In – Teams that will be playing in Dayton (2 teams will play for an 11-seed and 2 teams will play for a 12-seed)

First Four Out – Teams that are just on the outside looking in and need some help, or make a conference tournament run

With the Indiana Hoosiers losing 72-59 to the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Tournament, Mike Woodson's team is going to need A LOT of help to make the NCAA Tournament. As of this morning, ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi had the Hoosiers dancing, but they were among the last four teams in. Let's take a look at the resumes of the teams surrounding Indiana.

1. Oklahoma (20-12 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th) Source: Getty The first team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes” Plays THURSDAY NIGHT at 9:30pm against Kentucky (safely in the NCAA Tournament)

NET – 43

Quad 1 – 7-10

Quad 2 – 4-1 (Texas)

Quad 3 – 2-1 (LSU)

Quad 4 – 7-0

2. Vanderbilt (20-12 | 8-10 in SEC – 9th) Source: Getty The second team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes” LOST on Wednesday night to Texas

NET – 48

Quad 1 – 5-9

Quad 2 – 4-3

Quad 3 & 4 – 11-0

3. Utah State (25-6 | 15-5 in Mountain West – 3rd) Source: Getty The third team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes” Plays THURSDAY NIGHT at 11:30pm against UNLV (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)

NET – 37

Quad 1 – 2-3

Quad 2 – 7-3

Quad 3 – 5-0

Quad 4 – 10-5

4. West Virginia (19-13 | 10-10 in Big 12 – 8th) Source: Getty The last team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes” LOST on Wednesday night to Colorado (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)

NET – 51

Quad 1 – 6-9

Quad 2 – 4-4

Quad 3 & 4 – 9-0

5. San Diego State (21-8 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th) Source: Getty The first team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In” Plays THURSDAY AFTERNOON (5:30PM) against Boise State (First Four Out)

NET – 49

Quad 1 – 3-5

Quad 2 – 5-2

Quad 3 – 4-1 (UNLV)

Quad 4 – 8-0

6. Xavier (21-11 | 13-7 in Big East – 4th) Source: Getty The second team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In” Lost to Marquette (safely in the field) on Thursday afternoon NET – 45 Quad 1 – 1-9 Quad 2 – 8-2 Quad 3 – 5-0 Quad 4 – 7-0



7. Indiana (19-13 | 10-10 in Big Ten – 9th) Source: Getty The third team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In” Lost THURSDAY against Oregon (safely in the field) NET – 52 Quad 1 – 4-13 Quad 2 – 5-0 Quad 3 – 6-0 Quad 4 – 4-0



8. North Carolina (21-12 | 13-7 in ACC – 4th) Source: Getty The last team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In” Currently playing against Wake Forest (Next Four Out)

NET – 36

Quad 1 – 1-11

Quad 2 – 7-0

Quad 3 – 7-1 (Stanford)

Quad 4 – 6-0

9. Texas (18-14 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th) Source: Getty The first team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out” Currently playing against Texas A&M (safely in the field)

NET – 41

Quad 1 – 6-9

Quad 2 – 3-5

Quad 3 – 2-0

Quad 4 – 7-0

10. Ohio State (17-15 | 9-11 in Big Ten – 10th) Source: Getty The second team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out” LOST on Wednesday night to Iowa (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)

NET – 40

Quad 1 – 6-11

Quad 2 – 3-4

Quad 3 – 2-0

Quad 4 – 6-0

11. Boise State (22-9 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th) Source: Getty The third team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out” Plays THURSDAY AFTERNOON (5:30PM) against San Diego State (Last Four In)

NET – 46

Quad 1 – 2-5

Quad 2 – 4-2

Quad 3 – 5-1 (Washington State)

Quad 4 – 10-1 (Boston College)