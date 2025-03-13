Listen Live
Home & Garden

Can the Indiana Hoosiers squeak into the NCAA Tournament?

Published on March 13, 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Indiana at Rutgers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

With the Indiana Hoosiers losing 72-59 to the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Tournament, Mike Woodson’s team is going to need A LOT of help to make the NCAA Tournament.
As of this morning, ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi had the Hoosiers dancing, but they were among the last four teams in. Let’s take a look at the resumes of the teams surrounding Indiana.

1. Oklahoma (20-12 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th)

Oklahoma (20-12 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th)
Source: Getty

The first team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”

  • Plays THURSDAY NIGHT at 9:30pm against Kentucky (safely in the NCAA Tournament)
  • NET – 43
  • Quad 1 – 7-10
  • Quad 2 – 4-1 (Texas)
  • Quad 3 – 2-1 (LSU)
  • Quad 4 – 7-0

2. Vanderbilt (20-12 | 8-10 in SEC – 9th)

Vanderbilt (20-12 | 8-10 in SEC – 9th)
Source: Getty

The second team among Lunardi’s  “Last Four Byes”

  • LOST on Wednesday night to Texas
  • NET – 48
  • Quad 1 – 5-9
  • Quad 2 – 4-3
  • Quad 3 & 4 – 11-0

3. Utah State (25-6 | 15-5 in Mountain West – 3rd)

Utah State (25-6 | 15-5 in Mountain West – 3rd)
Source: Getty

The third team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”

  • Plays THURSDAY NIGHT at 11:30pm against UNLV (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)
  • NET – 37
  • Quad 1 – 2-3
  • Quad 2 – 7-3
  • Quad 3 – 5-0
  • Quad 4 – 10-5

4. West Virginia (19-13 | 10-10 in Big 12 – 8th)

West Virginia (19-13 | 10-10 in Big 12 – 8th)
Source: Getty

The last team among Lunardi’s “Last Four Byes”

  • LOST on Wednesday night to Colorado (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)
  • NET – 51
  • Quad 1 – 6-9
  • Quad 2 – 4-4
  • Quad 3 & 4 – 9-0

5. San Diego State (21-8 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th)

San Diego State (21-8 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th)
Source: Getty

The first team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”

  • Plays THURSDAY AFTERNOON (5:30PM) against Boise State (First Four Out)
  • NET – 49
  • Quad 1 – 3-5
  • Quad 2 – 5-2
  • Quad 3 – 4-1 (UNLV)
  • Quad 4 – 8-0

6. Xavier (21-11 | 13-7 in Big East – 4th)

Xavier (21-11 | 13-7 in Big East – 4th)
Source: Getty

The second team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”

  • Lost to Marquette (safely in the field) on Thursday afternoon
      • NET – 45
      • Quad 1 – 1-9
      • Quad 2 – 8-2
      • Quad 3 – 5-0
      • Quad 4 – 7-0

7. Indiana (19-13 | 10-10 in Big Ten – 9th)

Indiana (19-13 | 10-10 in Big Ten – 9th)
Source: Getty

The third team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”

  • Lost THURSDAY against Oregon (safely in the field)
      • NET – 52
      • Quad 1 – 4-13
      • Quad 2 – 5-0
      • Quad 3 – 6-0
      • Quad 4 – 4-0

8. North Carolina (21-12 | 13-7 in ACC – 4th)

North Carolina (21-12 | 13-7 in ACC – 4th)
Source: Getty

The last team among Lunardi’s “Last Four In”

  • Currently playing against Wake Forest (Next Four Out)
  • NET – 36
  • Quad 1 – 1-11
  • Quad 2 – 7-0
  • Quad 3 – 7-1 (Stanford)
  • Quad 4 – 6-0

9. Texas (18-14 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th)

Texas (18-14 | 6-12 in SEC – 13th)
Source: Getty

The first team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”

  • Currently playing against Texas A&M (safely in the field)
  • NET – 41
  • Quad 1 – 6-9
  • Quad 2 – 3-5
  • Quad 3 – 2-0
  • Quad 4 – 7-0

10. Ohio State (17-15 | 9-11 in Big Ten – 10th)

Ohio State (17-15 | 9-11 in Big Ten – 10th)
Source: Getty

The second team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”

  • LOST on Wednesday night to Iowa (NOT IN THE FIELD OF 68)
  • NET – 40
  • Quad 1 – 6-11
  • Quad 2 – 3-4
  • Quad 3 – 2-0
  • Quad 4 – 6-0

11. Boise State (22-9 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th)

Boise State (22-9 | 14-6 in Mountain West – 4th)
Source: Getty

The third team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”

  • Plays THURSDAY AFTERNOON (5:30PM) against San Diego State (Last Four In)
  • NET – 46
  • Quad 1 – 2-5
  • Quad 2 – 4-2
  • Quad 3 – 5-1 (Washington State)
  • Quad 4 – 10-1 (Boston College)

12. Colorado State (22-9 | 16-4 in Mountain West – 2nd)

Colorado State (22-9 | 16-4 in Mountain West – 2nd)
Source: Getty

The final team among Lunardi’s “First Four Out”

  • Plays THURSDAY TONIGHT (9:00PM) against Nevada (NOT IN FIELD OF 68)
  • NET – 55
  • Quad 1 – 1-5 (Boise State)
  • Quad 2 – 6-2 (Colorado, New Mexico)
  • Quad 3 – 4-2 (UC Riverside and Washington)
  • Quad 4 – 11-0

