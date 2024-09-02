6 Answers Colts Must Find In 2024 Season
1. Is Anthony Richardson Trending Towards A Second Contract?
It’s a hard to imagine putting an individual player storyline atop a list of a team dealing with one of its longest playoff droughts in multiple decades.
But the Anthony Richardson development/future means that much to this franchise, especially after things were stunted in this area in 2023.
Yes, it’s premature to think about what Richardson and his second contract. He’s signed through 2026, with a team option for the 2027 season.
In general though, a “yes” to this question after the 2025 season would simply mean Richardson is back on the right track to definitely being this team’s franchise quarterback for the remainder of the decade.
After 173 snaps of Richardson playing football last season, it’s impossible to give such an answer right now, particularly one with conviction.
2. Is this franchise ready to get out of their playoff rut?
For many, this question, understandably, should be atop such a list.
Yes, the Colts haven’t won the AFC South since 2014. Some 25 NFL teams have won a division title since the Colts last did.
Yes, the Colts haven’t won a playoff game since 2018. Some 21 NFL teams have won a playoff game since the Colts last did.
Achieving the playoffs needs to start to happen ASAP under Chris Ballard, with those results not checking the Jim Irsay box of “greatest GM hire of the 21st Century.
Playoff expectations in 2024 comes at a time where the AFC has strong quarterback depth across all 4 divisions.
3. How is the support for Anthony Richardson?
This element of the Colts is always going to be vital when talking about Anthony Richardson’s progress.
Support at running back is a former All-Pro runner in Jonathan Taylor fresh off a healthy offseason.
Support at wide receivers comes from ample internal optimism about the position group’s 2024 depth.
Support at tight end is there in numbers, although skepticism is fair in assessing the top-end of that group.
Support along the offensive line coms from a unit that bounced back nicely in 2023.
In the one extended look at the starters this preseason, the “others” on offense didn’t do its lifting in helping Richardson out. That can’t be the norm.
4. How dominant is the defensive line?
The Colts believe they have one of the best defensive lines in all of football.
Evidence of that was seen this August, with a glimpse into what a pass rush could look like with DeForest Buckner and Laiatu Latu next to each other.
Given the inexperience of the secondary, it’s vital the Colts get elite level play from their defensive front.
Run defense success is usually a constant, as long as Grover Stewart is in the lineup.
Could consistent pass rush pressure be a staple, too, with the arrival of Latu?
5. Is the offensive line still among the league’s elite?
More than anything, the Colts getting their offensive line back to the standard they’ve invested into it was huge in 2023.
The 5-man grouping of LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT-Braden Smith is back for another year.
If healthy, there should be no reasons to expect a drop off from that group, although blocking for Anthony Richardson provides some different circumstances than a Gardner Minshew.
Depth questions along the offensive line are fair though. It’s a reserve bunch littered with inexperience and the Colts got tested a good amount last season when having to dip into that depth, especially out at offensive tackle.
6. Do you have young secondary answers?
Chris Ballard took blame for the secondary issues from last season in contributing to the Colts finishing 28th in points allowed.
Well, Ballard is doubling down on the young bodies in that room, by running it back personnel wise in 2024.
As much as there are current questions about the cornerbacks and safeties, the future at both spots are in questions, with another Julian Blackmon free agency coming in 2025 and the health of JuJu Brents once again a storyline this offseason.
Answers here for 2024 (and, ideally, beyond that) remain in question.
