10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School Whether you’re stepping into your first college class, returning to your high school hallway, or just trying to make a strong impression after summer break, showing up prepared on Day One sets the tone for the entire school year. Whether you’re stepping into your first college class, returning to your high school hallway, or just trying to make a strong impression after summer break, showing up prepared on Day One sets the tone for the entire school year.From staying organized to staying charged, here are 10 must-have essentials every student should have in their backpack before the bell rings. RELATED: 10 Books On Black History That Should Be Taught In Schools Right Now

1. A Durable, Comfortable Backpack This is your mobile command center. Look for something with padded straps, multiple compartments, and enough space for books, tech, and snacks. Waterproof? Even better.

2. Notebooks or a Binder with Loose Leaf Paper Don't rely on teachers handing everything out digitally. Having a clean notebook for each class—or a well-organized binder—helps you start off strong.

3. Pens, Pencils, and Highlighters It sounds basic, but you’d be surprised how many students forget these. Keep a small pencil pouch stocked with your writing tools, plus a few extras for when your classmate inevitably asks, “Can I borrow one?”

4. Tech Charger or Portable Power Bank Between school apps, music, and last-minute assignment uploads, your phone and laptop/tablet will need backup. A slim power bank is clutch when outlets are nowhere to be found.

6. Reusable Water Bottle Hydration = energy and focus. A sleek, spill-proof bottle keeps you refreshed during long lectures or high school block periods.

7. Headphones or Earbuds Whether it’s zoning out during lunch, tuning in to study music, or watching a quick tutorial, having quality earbuds (preferably noise-canceling) can help you stay locked in.

8. Folders or an Accordion File Don’t let your syllabus, handouts, or permission slips get crumpled in the bottom of your bag. A few folders or one expandable file can help you keep subjects organized from the jump.

9. Mini Hygiene Kit A few essentials like gum, lotion, hand sanitizer, lip balm, and tissues go a long way. Throw in deodorant or wipes if you’re heading straight to sports or after-school activities.