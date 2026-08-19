Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/19/26: Greg Ballard, USS Indianapolis
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Indiana State Senator Chris Garten (R) endorsed at the new Senate President Pro Tempore
Ballard Says Indiana’s SOS Race Is Bigger Than Party Lines
Today marks the anniversary of the discovery of the wreckage of the USS Indianapolis
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