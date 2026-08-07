Hammer & Nigel’s Annual Deep-Fried Oreo Contest w/ Jerry Lopez

Hammer and Nigel celebrated the first official day of the Great Indiana State Fair at The Taproom: Indiana Craft Beer Hall!

We tried Corndog Beer, the Junkyard Spam Dog, craft beer soft serve, and or course washed it down with more beer.

The fair is a great place for family fun, but it’s also a great place for a little friendly competition. That’s why we created the Annual Deep Fried Oreo Eating Contest.

Two men. Two orders of deep-fried Oreos, a fair delicacy. Hammer is ready to win back his title of CHAMP after his tragic loss last year against a badass listener. This year, we called-out WIBC guest host Jerry Lopez up to the plate!

Watch the (somewhat horrifying and graphic) competition and see who reigns winner of the 2026 Deep Fried Oreo Contest: