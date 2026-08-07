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U.S. Loses 23,000 Jobs In July

When you look under the hood, the headline is bad, but the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2 to 4.1 percent, and that's good

Published on August 7, 2026
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  • Private sector gained 30,000 jobs, signaling economic resilience.
  • Unemployment rate drop suggests wage inflation is not a major concern.
  • Moderate inflation allows Fed more time to manage balance sheet.
Big Tech Layoffs
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U.S. Loses 23,000 Jobs In July

The July jobs report has left many wondering what it means for the economy and the future of interest rates. But, as economist Dr. Matt Will explains on Tony Katz Today, the numbers tell a more nuanced story than the headlines might suggest.

“It’s actually good for the economy, believe it or not,” Dr. Will says, “when you look under the hood, the headline is bad, but the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2 to 4.1 percent, and that’s good.”

The report showed a loss of 23,000 jobs, which was a significant drop from the expected gain of 88,000 jobs. However, Dr. Will points out that this is not necessarily a bad thing. “The private industry gained 30,000 jobs, so there was growth in private industry, and if you look across the board, there’s some pretty good information in this report.”

One of the key takeaways from the report is the decline in labor participation, which Dr. Will says is a sign that wage inflation is not a major concern. “The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent, and if we had significantly increasing unemployment, there would be pressure on the Fed to cut rates,” he explains. “But there’s inflation, which seems to be moderate, not outrageous.”

This moderate inflation rate has led to a decrease in the probability of a rate hike, with the market now giving a 44% chance of a rate increase, down from 57% before the report was released. Dr. Will believes that this gives the Fed more time to implement its plan to sell off assets from its balance sheet, which he sees as a way to control inflation without raising rates.

The conversation also touched on the impact of AI on the tech sector, with Dr. Will noting that the software industry is undergoing a “paradigm shift.” “Companies are transforming their businesses away from reliance on software, which is static, and instead hiring AI experts to develop custom solutions,” he explains. “It’s not going to disappear, it’s going to reformulate.”

As the economy continues to evolve, it’s clear that there’s more to the July jobs report than meets the eye. To hear more about the implications of this report and the future of the economy, listen to this segment of Tony Katz Today to hear Dr. Matt Will’s expert analysis.

Listen to the “U.S. Loses 23,000 Jobs In July” discussion in full here

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