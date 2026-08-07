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Democrat Shift To The Left A Recipe For Disaster?

Tony Katz was joined by Ed Morrissey of Hot Air to discuss the implications of the Democratic Party’s growing ties to socialism and communism. The conversation centered around the party’s recent primary elections, particularly in Michigan, where Islamist candidate Abdul El-Sayed barely won the nomination despite being favored by five different pollsters.

“I think people understand now that these people are actual nuts, they’re radicals,” Morrissey said, referring to the DSA’s explicit agenda to eliminate the Senate, the Presidency, and the Constitution. “This isn’t a Red Scare, this is Code red, and this is real.”

The discussion also touched on the intersectionality structure, which has been rewritten by the DSA and Islamist groups to prioritize Palestine and communism over other identity groups, including black voters. Morrissey pointed out that this shift has led to a significant problem for the Democratic Party, as black voters are no longer seen as a priority.

“You had Blacks above Hispanics, for instance, which is one of the reasons why Hispanics started to leave the Democrat party,” Morrissey explained. “Now you’ve got Democrats saying Socialists and Muslims are now at the top of this intersectionality structure, and Blacks are getting pushed down the structure.”

Morrissey emphasized that Republicans have a unique opportunity to capitalize on this shift by actually talking to black voters and showing them respect. “If all you’re doing is running advertising and not sitting down with people, you’re not showing them enough respect for them to listen to you,” Morrissey argued that the Democrats shift has led to a significant problem for the party, as black voters are no longer seen as a priority.

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