Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy

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Once upon a time, a dollar could buy lunch, a movie ticket, and maybe even a little happiness. Fast-forward to 2026, and it barely makes it out of the parking lot and in some places you cant even get in the parking lot with parking cost being $10 or more at certian places.

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However, in honor of National Dollar Day on August 8, we decided to celebrate America’s most overworked piece of currency by seeing just how much life is left in a single buck. Believe it or not, there are still a few things you can snag for $1 if you know where to look.

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So whether you’re stretching your budget or just here for the laughs, here’s our completely unscientific list of things you can still get for a dollar in today’s economy. Because these days, finding a bargain deserves its own national holiday.