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Clark, Mitchell Lead Fever Past Storm, 105-95

Indiana improved to 18-10 despite losing Aliyah Boston in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
Source: Soobum Im / Getty

SEATTLE — The Indiana Fever won their fourth straight game Tuesday night, beating the Seattle Storm 105-95 behind 32 points from Caitlin Clark and 28 from Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana improved to 18-10 despite losing Aliyah Boston in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. Boston scored 11 points before leaving and did not return.

Clark shot 9-of-14, made four 3-pointers and all 10 free throws, and added seven assists. Mitchell extended her franchise-record streak to 12 straight games with at least 20 points.

Monique Billings finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Fever made all 26 free throws and topped 100 points for the league-record 12th time this season.

Seattle’s Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 33 points, but the Storm lost their seventh straight.

The Fever led by 17 after the first quarter and never trailed. They play the Portland Fire on Friday.

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