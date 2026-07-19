Fever Erase 13-Point Deficit, Beat Liberty 108-88

Source: Bobby Goddin / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever overcame a 13-point deficit and beat the New York Liberty 108-88 on Saturday night.



Kelsey Mitchell scored 33 points, while Caitlin Clark added 17 points as Indiana earned its second win in two nights.



Mitchell followed Friday’s 30-point performance against Seattle with another 30-point game against New York, marking the first back-to-back 30-point games of her career. She has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games.



The Fever closed the second quarter on a 13-3 run to cut the deficit, then took control in the third by outscoring New York 28-12 and forcing nine turnovers.



The Liberty (13-12) have lost four straight and six of their last seven games, including five consecutive road losses.



Indiana hosts Connecticut on Wednesday.