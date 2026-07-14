Police: Indy Man Fired 13 Shots at Lyft Driver After Drinking Fireball

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces criminal charges after police say he fired 13 shots into a ride-share driver’s car while standing drunk and barefoot on a near-south-side road.

Dravin Hanley, 21, was arrested last week on felony criminal recklessness charges and booked into the Marion County Jail without bond. During an initial hearing on Monday, his bail amount was set at $8,000 cash.

Dravin Hanley (Source: Marion County Jail)

IMPD officers were called around 11:50 p.m. Friday to an area near W. Gimber Street and Bluff Road to speak with a driver who said he was the victim of a shooting. They arrived to find a white 2019 Infiniti SUV that had been shot multiple times near the rear passenger side window.

The driver said he worked with Lyft and was driving a passenger down Bluff Road when he saw a man near Gimber Street walking without shoes on. The man was reportedly shouting and standing in the roadway before he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the SUV.

The Lyft driver claimed the suspect had fired at least six shots toward the passenger in the back seat, striking the vehicle. Thankfully, neither the driver nor the passenger was injured by the gunfire. The driver said he completed the ride before calling 911.

Officers soon found a man wearing the same clothes as the suspect and hanging out in the 2500 block of S. Madison Avenue. Court documents say they immediately found a Taurus GX2 9mm handgun in his pocket and that the magazine was empty.

The suspect was identified as Hanley, who told officers he had been “walking for 22 hours” and ended up in an area near Gimber and Bluff when a car came speeding by at 80 miles per hour. Hanley said the car nearly hit him and caused him to jump out of the roadway in fear.

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Hanley reportedly told officers that, in an act of self-defense, he pulled out his gun and “mag dumped” the white SUV – later clarifying that this meant he fired all 13 shots. When asked how he could accurately hit all of the shots at a target that was speeding, Hanley changed his story to say the car was likely moving at 60 MPH.

“Dravin was very adamant that the Infiniti attempted to run him over and was traveling at a high rate of speed,” court documents read. “Even though Dravin was able to get a description of people inside the vehicle and shoot several accurate shots into the rear window of the vehicle.”

Court documents detail how Hanley began telling officers that he had visited a local bar earlier in the day and had three shots of Fireball. Officers said Hanley bragged about being a “good shot” and showed his exact positioning when he fired the gun at the SUV.

Officers later went to the intersection where the alleged shooting occurred and were able to find 10 spent shell casings. Contradicting Hanley’s story, IMPD said the shell casings were found in the middle of the road.

Hanley was arrested that night and taken to the Marion County Adult Detention Center for holding. He was then officially charged Monday in Marion Superior Court 27 with two counts of felony criminal reckless with a deadly weapon.

A jury trial in Hanley’s case is now scheduled to begin on Oct. 14, 2026, in front of Judge Ross F. Anderson. If convicted on both counts, Hanley could face up to 8.5 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.