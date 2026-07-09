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Plug Is Pulled On Platner

Democrats pull the plug on Maine primary winner Graham Platner after unfavorable polling. Business as usual from the "Party of Democracy?"

Published on July 9, 2026

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  • Democratic Party may have released damaging story to pressure Dem candidate Platner to withdraw from Maine Senate race
  • Democratic Party has history of downplaying misconduct allegations against their candidates to maintain party narrative
  • Trump criticized for policy shifts on Iran and selling F-35 jets to Turkey despite their ties to Iran
Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Holds His Primary Election Night Event
Source: CJ Gunther / Getty

Plug Is Pulled On Platner

Can the Democratic Party’s willingness to drop a damaging story about a candidate be seen as a sign of desperation, or is it just business as usual? Tony Katz is joined by Ed Morrissey, managing editor of HotAir.com, to discuss the latest developments in the Graham Platner saga. Platner, a Democrat running for a Senate seat in Maine, dropped out of the race after a Politico story revealed allegations of misconduct against him. But was the timing of the story just a coincidence, or was it a deliberate attempt by the Democratic Party to push Platner out of the way?

“I think that was part of it,” Morrissey said, referring to the possibility that the Democratic Party dropped the story to pressure Platner into withdrawing from the race. “I think they were looking at the polling data and saying that it wasn’t going to work.” Morrissey pointed out that even after the story broke, Platner was still polling relatively well, with a PPP poll showing him down by just five points against incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

But what’s really interesting is the way the Democratic Party has handled similar situations in the past. Morrissey noted that Eric Swalwell, a Democrat running for governor in California, was still in the running despite multiple allegations of misconduct against him. It wasn’t until the party realized they couldn’t get a Democrat into the top two in the gubernatorial race that the stories came out and Swalwell was gone.

“This is all reminiscent of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,” Morrissey said. “Everybody told us that we were wrong, that Joe Biden was fine, that he was perfect, that he was running circles around us.” But when the debate came, the party still wanted to downplay it as a “bad night” rather than acknowledging the real issues at hand.

Morrissey also pointed out that the Democratic Party’s narrative manufacturing business is a key part of their strategy. “They’re trying to run these false candidates in these races in order to promote communism,” he said. “That’s exactly what Platner was, that’s exactly what these other DSA candidates are.”

In addition, Morrissey talked about Trump’s policy pivot on Iran. Morrissey expressed frustration with the president’s earlier willingness to negotiate with the Iranian regime, despite their history of breaking deals and lying to the US. “He was right earlier this week when he said there’s scum, they can’t be trusted,” Morrissey said. “They won’t ever do what they agree to do.”

Morrissey also criticized Trump’s decision to sell the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey, despite their history of supporting the Iranian regime. “It’s like he’s playing himself at least a little bit,” Morrissey said. “He’s got Erdogan in his ear, he’s got the Pakistanis in his ear, and he’s got the Qataris in his ear.”

The episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in politics and current events. With Morrissey’s sharp analysis and Katz’s engaging hosting style, this conversation is a must-hear for anyone looking to stay informed about the latest developments in the world of politics.

Listen to the “Plug Is Pulled On Platner” discussion in full here

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What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

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