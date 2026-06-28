Indiana Fever Dominate the Sparks 111-87 Without Caitlin Clark

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever dominated the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 111-87. Fever guard Caitlin Clark missed the game with a back injury.

The only lead for the Sparks was when they took a 2-0 lead very early in the first quarter. The Fever would take a 3-2 lead on a three by Tyasha Harris and they wouldn’t trail again after that. The Sparks tied the game at 5-5.

Indiana would lead by as many as 35 points. They led 27-21 at the end of the first quarter before breaking it open in the second quarter by outscoring Los Angeles 30-16 to take a 57-37 halftime lead. After that, they cruised in the second half.

The Fever shot 55% from the field and 53% from three-point range. They also outrebounded Los Angeles 41-25 and outscored them in fast break points 20-8.

11 different players scored for Indiana. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell who had 26 points on three rebounds. Aliyah Boston finished with 17. Tyasha Harris added 16 and Monique Billings dropped in 15 points to round out the double figure scoring for Indiana.

11 players also scored for the Sparks. They were led in scoring by Nneka Ogwumike with 17 points.

With the win, Indiana improves to 11-8 on the year. They are off until July 5 when the play the Las Vegas Aces at 7 pm. They face the Sparks again on July 8.

The Sparks drop to 8-10 on the season with the defeat. They don’t play again until July 6th against the Seattle Storm.