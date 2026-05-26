Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Defends AI Avatar After Fan Backlash

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Jack Osbourne is defending plans to create an AI-powered digital avatar of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, after some fans criticized the project online.

Last week at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Jack and Sharon Osbourne announced a partnership with tech company Hyperreal to develop a realistic, interactive digital version of the rock legend using artificial intelligence.

Responding to criticism on his YouTube channel, Jack said the idea had already been discussed with his father before the musician died in July 2025 at age 76.

“It’s really cool, and it’s something that I think my dad would be into,” Jack explained. “We actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this. So, yeah. I know he would be into this.”

Jack also pushed back against concerns about the technology itself, describing the project as “awesome” and promising fans the final product would be handled carefully.

“It’s not gonna be f**king lame,” he said. “It’s really complex what we’re doing. This isn’t just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we’re gonna be working with, and it’s gonna feel very real, and it’s kind of wild how it will be utilised.”

When the project was first announced, Jack said the avatar is “really very accurate” and includes “the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image (and) movement.”

Sharon added that fans will be able to have conversations with the digital Ozzy, with the avatar responding in the singer’s own voice.

“You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice – and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said,” she noted.