Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Reports: White House Shooter Identified

WASHINGTON, DC — The suspect who the Secret Service says opened fire outside the White House on Saturday has been identified.

According to multiple reports, authorities believe it was 21-year-old Nasire [[ na-sear ]] Best who fired shots near the outer perimeter of the White House.

Secret Service Police returned fire and Best was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Police say Best had prior run-ins with local law enforcement.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire during the incident.

The White House was placed on lockdown until investigators were able to secure the area.