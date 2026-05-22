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Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Director of National Intelligence

Gabbard said her husband has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and she must step away to support him.

Published on May 22, 2026

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President Trump Addresses The Nation On The Conflict In Iran
Source: Pool / Getty

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is resigning.

In a post, Gabbard says her husband has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she must step away to support him. She goes on to say she is eternally grateful for the trust given to her by the American people, and she’s shared her resignation letter with President Trump.

Gabbard’s last day will be June 30th.

This marks the fourth cabinet member to depart Trump’s second administration, with Gabbard joining Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

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