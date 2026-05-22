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The Rise Of Anti-Semitism In The Democrat Party

Democrats just pick the worst people

Published on May 22, 2026

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  • Democrats claim it's about Zionism, not Jews, but many Zionists are Jewish
  • Disturbing rhetoric from Democrat candidates, like turning ICE centers into camps for Zionists
  • Anti-Semitism present on both the left and right, but more pushback needed from the right
Maine Senatorial Candidate Graham Platner Speaks To Voters During Town Hall
Source: Sophie Park / Getty

The Rise Of Anti-Semitism In The Democrat Party

In a shocking display of bigotry, the Democrat Party has been plagued by the rise of anti-Semitism in the Democrat Party. Tony Katz delves into the disturbing trend of anti-Semitism within the party, with a focus on the recent endorsement of Graham Platner, a Democrat candidate in Maine with a Nazi tattoo, by prominent Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“It’s not about Jews, it’s about Zionism,” Democrats say. Their explanation that it’s not anti-Semitism, it’s just anti-Zionism. However, guest Ed Morrissey argues that this is a flawed argument, as many people who are Zionists are also Jewish. “It’s not about Israel, it’s about Jews,” he says.

The episode also touches on the topic of Maureen Galindo, a Democrat candidate in Texas, who made a statement about turning ICE detention centers into camps for American Zionists, where they would be castrated. This is a disturbing display of bigotry and hatred, and Morrissey notes that this kind of rhetoric is not new, but rather a continuation of a long history of anti-Semitism in the United States.

“We were going through this type of thing in the 1930s, 1920s, going back, you know, well centuries millennia, if you know, in terms of in terms of how the Jews have been received around the world,” Morrissey says. “But America went through this in the 1930s, this idea that the Jews were behind everything that was wrong with America.”

The episode also discusses the rise of anti-Semitism on the right, with the example of Thomas Massie, who lost his primary to Ed Galerin. Massie’s concession speech, where he joked about having to call Gallrein in Tel Aviv.

This was seen as a similar statement to Ilhan Omar’s infamous “Benjamins” comment. Morrissey notes that this kind of bigotry is not unique to the left, but is also present on the right.

The conversation also touches on the lack of pushback from the right against anti-Semitism, with Morrissey arguing that there is more fight on the right than there is on the left. However, he notes that this is not enough, and that the right needs to do more to call out anti-Semitism when it sees it.

“We wouldn’t even know about it except that somebody captured it on video and it started going viral,” Morrissey says, referencing a recent incident where a group of women in New York City cheered on a fascist ideology.

The episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the rise of anti-Semitism in the Democrat Party and the need for greater awareness and action against this disturbing trend.

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