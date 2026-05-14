Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks Resigns

Source: Michael Gonzalez / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks is stepping down.

Banks has served in the role since the start of President Trump’s second term last year.

Since returning to office in 2025, President Trump has intensified immigration enforcement. His administration has ramped up arrests of undocumented people, implemented stricter controls on illegal border crossings, and revoked the legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Regarding the personnel shift, Banks had previously left the Border Patrol in 2023, citing policy disagreements with the Biden administration.