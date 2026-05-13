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The Hammer and Nigel Show

Black Bear Locks Itself in Tennessee Hotel Bathroom

Published on May 13, 2026

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This hotel had a beary unexpected guest lock themselves in the bathroom.

Apparently, the Charmin bears made indoor plumbing look a little too comfortable…A black bear in Tennessee locked itself in the bathroom of a hotel in Gatlinburg.

A video is going viral of Gatlinburg Police officers responding to what can only be referred to as a “Smoky Mountain” problem. The officers arrived at a Quality Inn & Suites downtown to find a black bear had locked itself inside a first-floor bathroom.

The video shows the brave officers opening the bathroom door and using 2×4’s to make some noise alerting the bear to leave. The hilarious part is how calm the bear walks out; all he needed was a newspaper under his arm!

The bear caused about $50 worth of damage by breaking a mirror and no one was injured, just maybe the bears ego.

Hey, at least we now know the answer to an age-old question: Does a bear poop in the woods? Apparently, some prefer indoor plumbing.

Hammer and Nigel thought this story was a perfect excuse to visit GREAT MOMENTS IN SHOOING AWAY BEAR HISTORY during a Damn Nature, You Scary!

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