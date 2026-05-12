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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/12/26: Marijuana, Brennan, Alabama

Tony Katz: Marijuana, Brennan, Salad Server, Alabama to redistrict

Published on May 12, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Republican State Sen. Mike Bohacek is drafting legislation to legalize medical marijuana in Indiana

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Then why don’t we fire these CIA and DOJ employees?

Today on the Marketplace:    Place to rest your salad

Alabama to redistrict

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