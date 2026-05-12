Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/12/26: Marijuana, Brennan, Alabama
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Republican State Sen. Mike Bohacek is drafting legislation to legalize medical marijuana in Indiana
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Then why don’t we fire these CIA and DOJ employees?
Today on the Marketplace: Place to rest your salad
Alabama to redistrict
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