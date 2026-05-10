Listen Live
Close
Sports

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026...

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

General Manager Chad Buchanan emphasized the team’s commitment to competing at a high level, with plans to explore free agency and trades to strengthen the roster.

Published on May 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

The Indiana Pacers faced a tough blow in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, leaving them without a pick in this year’s draft.

The Zubac trade, executed in February, was designed to address the Pacers’ need for a starting center after Myles Turner’s departure to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal included protections on the pick, allowing Indiana to retain it only if it fell within the 1-4 or 10-30 range.

With the pick landing at No. 5, it automatically transferred to the Clippers.

While this means the Pacers keep their 2031 first-round pick, they are left without a selection in the 2026 draft, as their second-round pick was also traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zubac, despite battling injuries, showed flashes of his potential, averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in limited games for Indiana.

RELATED | Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Zubac Trade!

RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: Pacers Land Ivica Zubac, Rick Carlisle Breaks Down The Trade

RELATED | Ivica Zubac Talks Trade, Pacers Fit, And Future On Query & Company

The Pacers remain optimistic about their core, including Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and Pascal Siakam, as they aim to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run.

General Manager Chad Buchanan emphasized the team’s commitment to competing at a high level, with plans to explore free agency and trades to strengthen the roster.

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

IndyCar  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Wins Chaotic Sonsio Grand Prix

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

Tanya Terry
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

Thank You Veterans - Honoring All Who Served, US Military, US Veteran's Day, USA Flag, American Flag, Greeting Card
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Lawmakers Back up Gratitude With New Laws Supporting Hoosier Veterans

City of Carmel
Local  |  FOX 59

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

IMPD officer-involved shooting
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Officer Shot on Indy’s North Side

Local  |  Landon Coons

Hall of Fame Indy 500 Commercials

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Dominates Indy GP Practice, Rain Postpones Qualifying

Dick Dean
Local  |  Staff

Bargersville Man Charged with Exploiting Multiple Girls on Snapchat

Porch Party
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Checkered Flags and Porch Parties Mark the Start of Indy 500 Festivities

VOA
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

VOA Power of Hope Breakfast Raises Vital Funds for Indy Families

Us presiental elections. Republicans. Ballot box.Elephant.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Electronic Error Impacts Some Republican Primary Races in Henry County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Man Recently Convicted in Double Homicide

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close