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Man Killed in Far East Side Indianapolis Shooting

A deadly shooting on Indianapolis’ far east side turned a Mother’s Day celebration into a scene of tragedy Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Published on May 10, 2026

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Source: Kidd Nation

Man Killed in Far East Side Indianapolis Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting on Indianapolis’ far east side turned a Mother’s Day celebration into a scene of tragedy early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near East 10th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a suspect was detained shortly after the shooting, though police have not yet released the identities of those involved or detailed what may have led to the violence.

Crime scene investigators spent hours gathering evidence as family members and neighbors looked on in shock. Authorities have not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The homicide remains under investigation, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

The fatal shooting adds to a growing number of violent incidents reported across Indianapolis in recent weeks, renewing concerns from community members about public safety heading into the summer months.

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Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness

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