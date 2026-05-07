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Blue Cross Blue Shield Payouts Begin from $2.67 Billion Settlement

The lawsuit, filed in 2013, claimed that the company violated antitrust laws by limiting market competition.

Published on May 7, 2026

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Blue Cross Blue Shield

STATEWIDE — Blue Cross Blue Shield has started sending out settlement payments from a $2.67 billion class action lawsuit filed in 2013.

The lawsuit against more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield plans claimed that the company violated antitrust laws by limiting market competition, resulting in increased premiums and reduced options for customers.

Indiana residents who were covered by a BCBS plan between February 2008 and October 2020 and filed a claim by the November 5, 2021, deadline are expected to receive an average of $333 per claim.

Around 6 million claims were filed. Those who filed a claim should check their email or mail for notices regarding payment verification.

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