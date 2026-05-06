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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/6/26: Primary, Trump Pause

Tony Katz: Massive win for Trump in Indiana, Trump Project Freedom Pause, Flavored Vapes

Published on May 6, 2026

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Indiana Senators Who Fought Redistricting Lose GOP Primaries

Why is President Trump pausing the moving of ships through the Strait?

Trump Pressures FDA Commissioner to Approve Flavored Vapes

The win was massive

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