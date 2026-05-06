Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/6/26: Shreve, Braun, Bray
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Shreve wins his primary, but not by much
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Mike Braun’s reaction to last night’s primary
The governor calls out Senate Pro Temp Rod Bray who was against redistricting.
Today on the Marketplace: Super Bowl pretzels
How will “Wet Blanket” Rod Bray react to last night’s election. Will he step down from leadership?
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