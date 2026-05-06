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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/6/26: Shreve, Braun, Bray

Tony Katz: Shreve, Braun, Pretzels, Bray

Published on May 6, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Shreve wins his primary, but not by much

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Mike Braun’s reaction to last night’s primary

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

The governor calls out Senate Pro Temp Rod Bray who was against redistricting.

Today on the Marketplace:    Super Bowl pretzels

How will “Wet Blanket” Rod Bray react to last night’s election. Will he step down from leadership?

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