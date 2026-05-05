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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/5/26: Primary, Freedom, Allen Judge

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/5/26: Primary Day, Freedom, Allen Judge

Tony Katz: Primary, Freedom, Allen Judge, Meteor headed for earth, degradation of our culture

Published on May 5, 2026

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We got primaries! 

Operation Freedom: Expect the clashes

Everyone knows the second wave of strikes are coming in Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gop-congress-iran/2026/05/04/id/1255135/

….U.S. sinks Iranian fast boats – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/may/4/iran-threatens-ships-trump-launches-mission-reopen-strait-hormuz/

Judge grills DC jail on treatment of shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen

Major asteroid heading towards earth

DoorDash driver who allegedly recorded a naked customer on his couch before claiming to be the victim has been indicted

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