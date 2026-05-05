Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/5/26: Primary, Freedom, Allen Judge
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/5/26: Primary Day, Freedom, Allen Judge
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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We got primaries!
Operation Freedom: Expect the clashes
Everyone knows the second wave of strikes are coming in Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gop-congress-iran/2026/05/04/id/1255135/
….U.S. sinks Iranian fast boats – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/may/4/iran-threatens-ships-trump-launches-mission-reopen-strait-hormuz/
Judge grills DC jail on treatment of shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen
Major asteroid heading towards earth
DoorDash driver who allegedly recorded a naked customer on his couch before claiming to be the victim has been indicted