Local vs. long-distance moves: What most people don’t expect

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Local and long-distance moves may seem similar at first, but they differ significantly in complexity, planning, costs, and emotional impact, often bringing unexpected challenges that catch people off guard.

Are you gearing up for a move?

Perhaps you need to relocate for work or school, or move closer to family. Maybe you just need a new environment to refresh your mind. Whatever the reason for moving, you’re not alone. According to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by Ruby Homes, roughly 25 million people move every year.

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However, not all moves are the same. While local moves can be more forgiving, long-distance moves such as interstate moving or even cross-country moving present unique challenges and require more intricate planning.

What Is the Biggest Difference Between Local and Long-Distance Moves?

The biggest difference often comes down to your mindset. Local moves look simple in theory, which leads many people to slack off during the whole process. It’s not uncommon to find people starting to plan for a local move about a day or two before move-out, all because the idea of a short-distance move tricks them into thinking everything is going to flow smoothly.

Long-distance moves, on the other hand, come with greater mental weight. You know you’re not just changing homes. You’re dealing with timelines, shipping logistics, and several other moving parts that require careful relocation planning. You know you need more than physical energy to get the move done; your mental energy also has to match.

Can a Local Move Take More Than One Day?

You know how it goes: you start early, get a few friends to help, and expect to be settled by noon — only for things to fall behind. What seemed like a one-day move quickly turns into needing an extra day to finish everything.

In short, without adequate planning, you’ll inevitably slow down and might not pull off a same-day move. Having a simple move preparation checklist in place beforehand can help you stay organized and avoid unnecessary delays.

A lot also depends on the size of your home. Even if you’re moving across the street, large homes with years of accumulated belongings will always need more time to pack and load. More belongings mean more sorting, heavier lifting, and longer truck turnaround times.

Your manpower also counts. If you’re relying on a small crew of friends, things will slow down significantly compared to using a larger crew of professional movers.

The Hidden Costs of Moving

Long-distance moves can be a lot more expensive than local moves. Nothing unexpected here.

What often comes as a surprise, though, is the hidden costs of moving. A local move looks cheaper on paper because the distance between the two homes is short.

However, extra charges can creep in if you underestimate the quantity of your belongings and now need to buy more packing supplies. Or perhaps you were counting on your crew of friends to help with the packing and loading, and they fail to show up on moving day, forcing you to hire a moving company on short notice, an expense that can blow your moving budget.

Hidden costs aren’t as surprising on long-distance moves, but some expenses can still leave you in shock. For example, if there are delivery delays, you might need to stay at a hotel or short-term rental, an expense that might not have been on your radar.

Costs can also manifest themselves in the form of lost time. Taking more time off work if your move is taking longer than planned can affect your income during that period.

The Underestimated Stress of Moving

Moving is often mentioned along with events like divorce, job loss, and the death of a loved one as one of life’s most stressful events. If you’ve never been through a grueling move, it’s easy to wonder how such a temporary activity can be equated to events with lifelong consequences.

Both long-distance and local moves can be stressful, but in different ways. Local moves have an element of short-term mental intensity, since you’re juggling many things within a few hours. Some variables, such as having small children or pets to manage during the transition, can make even the shortest of moves feel stressful.

Long-distance moves come with prolonged uncertainty, which, if unmanaged, can lead to anxiety. Even when you hire the most reliable moving company in Nashville to handle all aspects of the move for you, the prospect of starting a new life in a new, distant location can be emotionally overwhelming until you settle in.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Far in Advance Should I Start Planning a Move?

It depends on the nature of your move. For a local move, 2-6 weeks is usually adequate. Planning for long-distance moves should start a few months, sometimes even six months, in advance.

Is It Cheaper to Move During Certain Times of the Year?

Yes. If you’re budget-conscious, it’s best to move during off-peak seasons like fall and winter. Since demand drives pricing, you’re likely to secure better deals from professional moving companies if you move during the less busy seasons.

Should I Pack Everything Myself or Hire Professionals?

It’s always recommended to hire professional movers, but if you’re on a budget or have plenty of time on your hands, you can pack your belongings yourself. When that’s the case, it’s prudent to start packing way ahead of time.

Can Weather Affect My Moving Schedule?

Absolutely. Extreme weather events, such as a storm that renders some roads impassable, can disrupt your plans. It helps to monitor weather forecasts when planning your move, but the weather can still be unpredictable.

Local Moves Vs Long-Distance Moves: Planning Is Key

Whether you’re relocating nearby or across the country, surprises can happen. Unexpected costs, shipping delays, or emotional fatigue make your move more stressful than expected, but preparation gives you the best chance of staying ahead, especially during long-distance moves. Hiring a professional moving company also goes a long way, as it’s one decision that can prevent many surprises.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.