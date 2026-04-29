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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indiana GOP Has Refused To Be Aggressive

The Indiana Republican Party has allowed races to take place where they are running no one and that is a sign of weak leadership

Published on April 29, 2026

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  • GOP leadership seen as weak for not running candidates in key races
  • Dem Party runs candidates in every race, unlike GOP
  • Mocking of Trump's suggestion to rebrand ICE as 'NICE agents'
Liberals and Conservatives Square Off
Source: Buddy Mays / Getty

Indiana GOP Has Refused To Be Aggressive

As we count down to the May 5th primary, many of us are left wondering what’s really driving the conversation. Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the matter. He discusses the Republican Party’s approach to the primary and what he sees as a lack of engagement from the party.

Tony notes that he’s been hesitant to discuss the primary, not because he’s unaware of the issues, but because he wants to give equal attention to all candidates. “I have not talked about any of them,” he explains. “It’s not that I’m not aware. It’s that once I talk about one, I have to talk about all. Can’t just leave it to one.” This approach is a nod to his longstanding policy of fairness and balance.

However, Tony can’t help but express his frustration with the Republican Party’s strategy. He believes they’ve failed to run strong candidates in several key races, which he sees as a sign of weak leadership. “You have allowed races to take place where you are running no one,” he says. “That is a sign of weak leadership.” He contrasts this with the Democratic Party, which runs candidates in every race.

One of the topics that’s been dominating the primary conversation is the connection to Trump. Tony pokes fun at the idea of rebranding ICE as “NICE agents,” a suggestion he attributes to Trump. “A child, by the way, someone had suggested to Trump, and instead of calling it immigration and customs enforcement, you call it national immigration and customs enforcement.” He also discusses the convention and delegates, expressing his skepticism about the process.

Throughout the episode, Tony’s passion and conviction shine through. He’s not afraid to speak his mind and challenge the status quo. As we head into the primary, it’s clear that he’s not one to shy away from controversy. If you’re interested in hearing more of Tony’s thoughts on the primary and the Republican Party’s strategy, tune in to this segment and listen to the full conversation and hear his take on what’s really driving the conversation in central Indiana.

Listen to the “Indiana GOP Has Refused To Be Aggressive” discussion in full here:     

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