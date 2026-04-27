Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/27/26: WHCD Shooting, IU Shooting
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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WHCD Shooting
Shooter was radicalized by Democrat talking points
Obama claims we don’t know the motive
5 Injured in Bloomington Shooting. Mayor blames the guns.
Mayor blames the guns
Micah doubles down on Westfield High School
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