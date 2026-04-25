Listen Live
Close
Sports

Colts Round 7 Recap: Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks

Colts Round 7, Pick 254 Recap: Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks

Published on April 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – As was the theme with this 2026 Draft, the Colts added more SEC flavor, with a Purdue twist, to end their 8-man class.

With the 254th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took Oklahoma Deion Burks in Round Seven.

Here are 3 takeaways on Burks:

Speedy Wideout

Yes, this is the Colts only wide receiver pick in the 2026 draft class, but don’t think of Burks as a guy replacing Michael Pittman Jr. At 5-9 and 180 pounds, Burks is known for his speed, and not the size that MPJ brought to the receiver position. Burks did have 57 catches for 620 yards last year at Oklahoma, with the potency of the Sooners offense not being too much. Many draft pundits, including the Colts brass, thought Burks would go earlier than one of the final picks of the entire draft.

Purdue Connection

Burks actually began his college career at Purdue, playing there for 3 years. He then transferred to Oklahoma, saying he wanted an uptick in overall competition around him. Size wise, Burks is similarly built to Anthony Gould, but doesn’t have a ton of return history on his resume. One would think either Burks or Gould would make the Colts roster, with the special teams presence often a deciding factor for back end of the roster wideouts. The Colts are going to explore some return reps with Burks.

Wide Receiver On Day 3

Chris Ballard was a big fan of the wide receiver class in 2026, at all three levels of the draft. And the Colts tapped into that on Day 3 with their last pick of the draft. Remember Michael Pittman Jr. missed just 3 games in his final 5 years with the Colts, so replacing his availability and production will be spread throughout that position room. Guys like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell will likely compete to earn some depth reps behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

Colts Round 7, Pick 254 Recap: Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Start Off Exhibition Play With 109-91 Win Over New York

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Dies After Trying to Retrieve Boat in Eagle Creek Reservoir

National Weather Service Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Enhanced Storm Risk for Western, Central Indiana on Monday

Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County

Bill Schneider Jr.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Gregg Montgomery

Longtime Indy Councilor Bill Schneider Jr. Dies at 92

truck crashes into building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Had Gunshot Wounds When Truck Crashed Into Indy Building

Beer Glass
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Indy Breweries Win Big at World Beer Cup

AES indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

AES Indiana: Monitoring More Storms after Friday’s Strong Gusts

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Human Trafficking Operation: Two Men Arrested in Roseland

Beautiful Aerial Shot High Above Indiana World War Memorial Plaza on Summer Day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Air Gets an ‘F’: How to Protect Your Home’s Air Quality

Kevin Butrum
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Johnson County Child Exploitation Operations Go On; 19 Arrested this Week

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Weakened System Moves into Indiana After Oklahoma Tornado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 11 Eastern Illinois at Butler
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Movies Featuring Scenes Based/Set in Indiana

Aerial View of Fall Foliage in Urban Fort Wayne with River and Bridges
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Fort Wayne Trying to Save Money with New City-Owned Vehicle Policy

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close