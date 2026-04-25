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Colts Round 5 Recap: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Colts Round 5, Pick 156 Recap: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Published on April 25, 2026

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LSU v Florida
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts dipped back into the SEC during the middle of Round Five.

With the 156th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. in Round Five.

Here are 3 takeaways on Gumbs Jr.:

Walk-On Wideout Turned SEC Pass Rusher

George Gumbs Jr. began his college football career as a walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois, before ending it playing as a defensive end at Florida for his final two seasons. Gumbs Jr. stands 6-4 and 245 pounds. He ended up having 7.5 sacks in 22 games for Florida. Unlike the first four picks from the Colts in 2026, this is a pick betting on some traits with Gumbs Jr.’s background indicates some more development could be there, despite him turning 24 years old alter this year. The strength for Gumbs Jr. as a rusher is with his speed get off.

Fastball Option?

During the draft process, Chris Ballard hinted at the Colts needing to add more of a “fastball” option to the defensive end position. It appears Gumbs Jr. is more in that speed role, with a lot of rawness around his overall game. He’s not ready to be some 1st or 2nd down defensive end in the NFL. But that’s not a must when you are trying to formulate those ever-important third-down pass rush packages. Based off how the offseason has gone, and assuming the team doesn’t add a veteran edge rusher next week, the Colts will be banking on the likes of Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Arden Key a lot opposite Laiatu Latu this year.

Massive Needs Finally Gets Attention

Arguably the team’s biggest need entering the draft, especially when you factor in positional importance, the Colts waited until the middle of Round 5 before addressing it. Yes, the Colts have had a lot of misses there over the years, but the position means too much to not throw another quality dart at it. Granted, this dart comes at pick No. 156, so the quality of it isn’t super high, as the Colts will bank on development here.

Colts Round 5, Pick 156 Recap: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr. was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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