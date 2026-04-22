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One person critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis east side

Shooting on Indy’s Far East Side

A man was critically injured in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

One person critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis’ far east side

A man was critically injured in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Authorities were called to the area after reports of gunfire and found a victim suffering from serious injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition as investigators worked to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and no additional details about a suspect have been released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue working to piece together what happened.

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