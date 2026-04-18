Fever Keep Aliyah Boston on 4-Year, $6.3M Deal

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Fever center Aliyah Boston will remain with Indiana under a new multiyear contract.

The Fever announced the agreement Friday. The four‑year, $6.3 million deal sets a new league record for total contract value. It pays Boston $1 million in 2026 and 20% of the league salary cap from 2027 through 2029.

Boston became the first player to sign under the league’s Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract provision, which lets top performers on rookie deals renegotiate early. Her 2025 All‑WNBA Second Team selection made her eligible.

The Fever drafted Boston first overall in 2023. She has started every game of her career and averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and more than one block per game. She helped lead South Carolina to the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball championship before entering the league.

Indiana continued reshaping its roster this offseason by re‑signing Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham, and adding Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines‑Allen. The team also drafted another South Carolina player this year.