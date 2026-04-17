IRGC's independent actions make it hard for US to know who to trust in Iran's government.

Blockade aims to limit Iran's oil revenue and China's access to cheap oil, with economic consequences.

Pope's criticism of Trump's approach is seen as misaligned with the Church's teachings on war.

Source: Alex Bowie / Getty

The IRGC Has A Different Mentality Than The Iranian Gov’t

The ongoing conflict in Iran has sparked a heated debate about the role of the US in the region and the implications of a potential war. Tony Katz is joined by Ed Morrissey, a senior editor at Hot Air, to break down the latest developments and explore the complex web of politics and oil that’s driving the situation.

The conversation starts with a discussion about the recent blockade of Iranian oil tankers, which has been a key point of contention between the US and Iran. General Caine, the Joint Chiefs Chair, has stated that the blockade will go global, and Ed Morrissey explains that this is an escalation of the pressure campaign against Iran. “This is just an extension of what we’ve already been doing,” he says. “We’ve been seizing these dark fleet tankers, which are tied to Russia, China, and Iran, and selling the oil for ourselves.”

The discussion also touches on the issue of trust and who the US is negotiating with in Iran. Ed Morrissey notes that the IRGC, a powerful Iranian military force, has a different mentality than the Iranian government, and that the US doesn’t know who to trust. “We don’t know what the IRGC controls, we don’t know what groups are out there working independently of the head,” he says. “We hear that Pezeshkian is out of his head, the president of Iran, trying desperately to make it okay because he knows there’s no money.”

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The conversation also delves into the economic implications of the blockade, including the impact on China and the global oil market. Ed Morrissey explains that the blockade is not just about cutting off Iran’s oil supply, but also about limiting China’s access to cheap oil. “China is going to have to buy it on the open market, which will raise the price for everybody else,” he says. “This is going to be an economic blow to China, and it’s going to devastate Iran.”

The discussion also touches on the recent comments made by Pope Leo, who criticized President Trump’s approach to the conflict. Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey discuss the implications of the Pope’s comments and whether they will have any impact on the situation. Ed Morrissey notes that the Pope’s comments were “objectively pretty dumb” and that they don’t align with the Church’s traditional teachings on war. “The Pope said, ‘God does not bless war,’ but that’s not what the Church teaches,” he says.

Throughout the episode, Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey provide a nuanced and insightful analysis of the complex issues at play in the conflict. They explore the politics, economics, and theology behind the situation, offering a unique perspective on the ongoing debate.

If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of the conflict in Iran and the implications of the blockade, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey break down the latest developments and explore the complex web of politics and oil that’s driving the situation.

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