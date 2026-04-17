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F.O.P Snyder on Indy Violence Index: "Remarkable Reductions"

F.O.P Rick Snyder on Indy Violence Index: “Remarkable Reductions”

Published on April 16, 2026

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The Hammer and Nigel Show spoke with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 President Rick Snyder for an in-depth update on crime, policing, and policy changes in Indianapolis.

Snyder highlighted a notable decline in violent crime so far this year, with the city trending toward significantly fewer homicides compared to recent years. While he acknowledged the numbers are still concerning, he emphasized that the downward trend marks meaningful progress.

“We’re tracking at least 171 people shot, 61 stabbed, with 34 killed,” he says. “Those are significantly lower than the past five years, in which we’ve averaged over 200 homicides per year.” This puts Indianapolis on a pace for 117 homicides for the year, a significant decrease from previous years.

So, what’s behind this drop in crime? Rick credits a combination of factors, including an increase in officer morale and a significant change in the bail matrix implemented by the Indianapolis courts. “They radically changed the bail matrix that we’ve complained about for the past five years,” he explains. “They went back to having some significant bail and closing the revolving door for these repeat offenders, and lo and behold, we see a significant reduction in crime, violence, and victimization.”

But it’s not just the bail matrix that’s making a difference. Rick also highlights the importance of officer morale and retention. “We made a very compelling case that we were in a retention crisis just for the IMPD,” he says. “We had to focus on retention, and we got to this point of a very significant contract that really recognized years of service for our officers.” This contract has helped to boost officer morale and reduce turnover rates.

Even in the midst of leadership change with the newly appointed Chief Tanya Terry, she has “not missed a beat.” Chief is being credited as keeping up with equipment and checking in on her officers which has made the process as smooth as possible.

Listen to the full conversation with Rick Snyder and discover the strategies that are making a difference in Indianapolis.

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