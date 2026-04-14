Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/14/26: Booker, Sponges, Swalwell
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Café Babette owners announce move from Indy to Spain; cite President Trump, current political climate
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Cory Booker Believes Iran Was ‘Not a Short-Term Nuclear Threat’
Today on the Marketplace: Sponges
Swalwell is as horrible as you thought
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