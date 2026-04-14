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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/14/26: Booker, Sponges, Swalwell

Tony Katz: Café Babette, Booker, Sponges, Swalwell

Published on April 14, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Café Babette owners announce move from Indy to Spain; cite President Trump, current political climate

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Cory Booker Believes Iran Was ‘Not a Short-Term Nuclear Threat’

Today on the Marketplace:    Sponges

Swalwell is as horrible as you thought

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