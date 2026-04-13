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Accused Stalker of Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Arrested in Fort Wayne

A woman wanted in California for stalking and assaulting former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was arrested at a Fort Wayne hotel on Saturday.

Published on April 13, 2026

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Michelle Dick
Michelle Dick (Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A woman wanted in California for stalking and assaulting former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was arrested in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Michelle Dick, 55, was arrested Saturday night at a hotel on the northwest side of the city. She’s accused of throwing an unknown substance on Buckingham while he was going to an appointment in Santa Monica on March 25. Police also said Dick damaged Buckingham’s vehicle before she left the area and traveled to Fort Wayne.

The woman had been stalking and harassing Buckingham and his family for years, leading to a restraining order against her in 2024.

Dick is being held in the Allen County Jail awaiting extradition to California.

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