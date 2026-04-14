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Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said on Monday that this new law will increase housing production in the state.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation
(Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is trying to make housing more affordable for Hoosier families.

On Monday, Gov. Braun ceremonially signed HEA 1001, legislation aimed at increasing housing production in the state.

“We’re trying to make it easier to at least make sure that our own state rules associated with home ownership are not going to be burdensome,” Gov. Braun said on Monday at the Statehouse.

The new law requires local governments to evaluate barriers to new housing and report on their progress. Every city, town, and county in the state has been called on to hold a public hearing this year on how to expand the housing supply.

“If local jurisdictions don’t work with developers, it’s going to make it costly,” said Gov. Braun.

The governor has put affordability as one of the main goals of his administration and believes that eliminating red tape will make it easier to build more homes so more Hoosiers can become homeowners.

“Affordable housing is central to that mission,” the governor added. “For too many Hoosiers, owning that first home has gotten out of reach.”

Part of the law also states that a unit will be required to annually report its housing status to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority starting on Jan. 1, 2027.

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