How the Indy Energy Assistance Program Aims to Help Marion County Families

Source: Dmitrii_Guzhanin / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The John Boner Neigbhorhood Center is helping Marion County families with what they call their Indy Energy Assistance Program. The deadline to apply for that is April 20.

You can apply online at indyeap.org or in person at the John Boner Center (2236 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 at Door #2) along with a recent proof of income and utility bill.

Carla James, Vice President of Neighbor Services with John Boner Neighborhood Centers, said she’s very sympathetic to the affordability issues many Hoosiers face in the world right now.

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“Our benefits range from anywhere from $100 to $1,425. So this can really be a great impact for households,” said James in an interview with WIBC’s First Day.

James says it’s best if you can your application in as soon as possible.

“The eligibility is based on your income, but I would say it’s best if you still submit your application and let us make that determination. For example, if you’re a veteran of the military, age 60 and over, or are disabled, then there are additional benefits for the energy assistance program,” said James.

Eligibilty determination typically takes nearly two months, and if approved, it may take an additional 60 days for the utility company to process the benefit. You also have to live in Marion County to qualify.

If you are denied or need further support, other programs such as AES Indiana’s Power of Change or the Winter Assistance Fund (WAF) may provide additional help for utility bills. Even if your utilities are included in rent, you may still qualify for IndyEAP.