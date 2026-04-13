Trump Threatens More Strikes Amid Hormuz Blockade

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump warned of further military action against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz just hours after a U.S. naval blockade of the key waterway took effect early Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the Iranian navy had been “obliterated,” saying 158 ships are now at the bottom of the sea.

However, he noted that some vessels remain untouched — specifically “their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships.’” While he said those ships do not currently pose a threat, Trump warned the U.S. would respond if Iran attempts to use them offensively.

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“Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea,” Trump said. “It is quick and brutal.”

Trump first announced the blockade Sunday, issuing a stark warning that the U.S. would destroy “the little that is left of Iran” after peace talks between Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials collapsed Saturday in Islamabad.

The blockade officially began Monday morning. U.S. Central Command said Sunday it “will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas,” but clarified it would not apply to ships simply passing through the Strait of Hormuz to reach non-Iranian ports.

The strait has become a central point of tension since Iran effectively shut it down following recent U.S.-Israel strikes. The situation escalated further after Iran reportedly threatened two U.S. Navy ships that transited the waterway over the weekend.

There have also been reports that Iran planned to impose a $1-per-barrel toll on oil shipments passing through the strait. Iranian officials have denied those claims. Trump initially suggested the U.S. might participate in such a system but later rejected the idea, instead insisting Iran allow unrestricted passage.

In recent days, Trump has also said the U.S. would intercept any vessel that pays tolls directly to Iran to pass through the strait.

It remains unclear how long the blockade will continue, though Trump has said pressure will persist until Iran fully reopens the waterway. Meanwhile, tensions in the region are keeping oil prices elevated, with crude trading above $90 per barrel as of Monday morning.