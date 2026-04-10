NWS: Warmer Weekend in Indiana, Storms are Possible Next Week

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–There are possibilities for rain every day next week across Indiana.

“We are going to get into a wetter pattern, especially Monday through Thursday,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says they are watching the potential for severe storms closely, but nothing indicates severe weather is possible at this time.

“We will always keep an eye on that. We’ll know more as we get closer and gain a bit more confidence,” said Puma.

He’s also warning you to be mindful of high wind gusts at times.

“Once we get into Sunday, we could see gusts reach 20 to 30 pmh,” said Puma.

Puma was, however, optimistic about the weather this weekend.

“Overall, it looks really nice. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 68 and a nice, warm spring day on Sunday with highs near 82. It should be a really nice and great looking weather weekend ahead,” said Puma.