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Casey Daniels

From Hype to Hesitation: Gen Z and AI

Young users rely on AI daily, yet rising fears are reshaping their outlook on its future.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Using AI chatbot at work
Source: hocus-focus / Getty

Gen Z is continuing to use artificial intelligence at steady rates, but its attitude toward the technology is becoming more cautious and complex.

A recent study by Gallup, in partnership with GSV Ventures and the Walton Family Foundation, shows that while more than half of young people aged 14 to 29 use AI tools weekly or daily, their emotional response is shifting. Excitement and optimism are declining, while scepticism, anxiety, and even anger are increasing. Curiosity remains the dominant feeling, but it is now more measured and exploratory than enthusiastic.

This change reflects broader economic and social trends. With ongoing headlines about layoffs, automation, and workplace restructuring, Gen Z is becoming more aware of AI’s real-world implications. Nearly half of young workers believe the risks of AI outweigh its benefits, particularly when it comes to employment.

Entry-level jobs are a major concern. Traditionally seen as a starting point for careers, these roles are widely viewed as the most vulnerable to automation. As companies increasingly prioritize efficiency through AI over hiring, especially for junior positions, many young people fear shrinking opportunities in an already uncertain job market.

In education, Gen Z recognizes that AI skills are becoming essential. More than half of students believe they will need these skills for higher education, and nearly half say they will be necessary for future careers. Confidence in using AI is growing, particularly among younger students.

However, doubts remain. Many question whether AI improves access to accurate information and worry about its potential impact on creativity and critical thinking. Belief in AI’s ability to boost productivity is also declining.

Overall, Gen Z is neither rejecting nor fully embracing AI, but approaching it pragmatically, balancing necessity with growing concern about its broader impact.

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