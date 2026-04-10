Daughter’s Investigation Leads to Mother’s Murder Arrest

Source: Behind The Filter Podcast / Behind The Filter Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS – For most true crime enthusiasts, the interest ends when the podcast episode stops. For Megan Tomlinson, the interest became a life-saving necessity when she was forced to investigate her own mother’s murder—a journey that has now placed her at the center of a statewide movement for missing person reform and the passage of “Hailey’s Law.”

Tomlinson, an expert in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), recently shared her story detailing how she used 3D modeling and medical research to secure a murder arrest after local detectives initially told her the case was a “waste of time.”

From Daughter to Lead Investigator

In October 2024, Tomlinson’s mother was hospitalized and later declared brain dead following a domestic violence incident. Despite visible signs of trauma, including fractured digits and fingerprint-shaped bruising on her neck, local investigators and a pathologist initially ruled the manner of death as “unknown.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The detective told me that since her neck wasn’t broken, they weren’t going to press charges,” Tomlinson said. “But less than 30% of homicides involving strangulation result in a broken neck. I knew I couldn’t just sit down and be quiet.”

Tomlinson spent months diving into over 100 medical journals. She discovered a rare clinical indicator—oxygen loss on only one side of the brain—that pointed directly to jugular vein occlusion. She compiled her findings into “A through Z” binders and hand-delivered them to the prosecutor’s office. By May 2025, her research was verified by experts, leading to the arrest and murder charge of her mother’s husband.

Closing the “Runaway” Loophole: Hailey’s Law

While fighting for her mother, Tomlinson became a critical resource for the family of Hailey Buzbee, an Indianapolis teenager who disappeared after being exploited and lured online by an adult. Tomlinson is now working to advance Hailey’s Law, a legislative push to create a “Pink Alert.” The alert is designed to fill a dangerous gap in Indiana’s current system:

Amber Alerts: Require proof of abduction and immediate danger.

Silver Alerts: Primarily used for missing seniors or those with cognitive disabilities.

The Gap: High-risk teenagers who are often categorized as “runaways,” a label that Tomlinson says delays critical investigative time.

“When police categorize a child as a runaway, there is a lag,” Tomlinson explained. “We are missing that critical window of time. Haley’s Law is about ensuring that if there is a danger element, the public is notified immediately, regardless of the ‘runaway’ label.”

A Flawed Database and the “Digital Age” Threat

Beyond legislation, Tomlinson is focused on the state’s current missing person resources. She recently highlighted that Indiana’s missing person clearinghouse is riddled with duplicates and lacks basic filter functions, such as sorting by the date a person was last seen.

“Our database is pathetic,” Tomlinson said. “There are duplicates over three pages long. If I can’t easily see who went missing near me today, the resource isn’t working.”

Tomlinson is also urging parents to educate children on encrypted messaging apps. With major platforms like Instagram and Facebook switching to end-to-end encryption, Tomlinson warns that if a child is lured away by a predator on these apps, law enforcement may never be able to retrieve the messages.

“We teach kids ‘stop, drop, and roll’ for a fire. We need to teach them the signs of digital grooming with the same urgency,” she said.

Silver Lining of Hope

Tomlinson’s non-profit, Silver Lining of Hope, now serves as a bridge between grieving families and the legal system. The organization provides OSINT support, helps create missing person flyers, and acts as a liaison for families who feel ignored by law enforcement. Tomlinson says she remains committed to testifying for Hailey’s Law and pushing for a more transparent, modernized missing person database for all Hoosiers.

For more information on Megan and her work, watch the full podcast interview HERE.