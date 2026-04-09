“Bull**** and Cowardice”: Commissioner Blasts Indicted Sheriff

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INDIANAPOLIS — In a blow to Indiana law enforcement, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that two sitting sheriffs and a jail matron have been formally charged with multiple felonies following separate investigations by the Indiana State Police (ISP).

The charges, which range from official misconduct to high-level fraud and theft, paint a picture of what officials are calling a “fundamental violation of public trust.” The indictments involve Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly, and Clinton County Jail Matron Ashley Kelly.

The Marion County Indictments: Misappropriated Pension Funds

The most severe charges involve the Clinton County duo, who were already under intense legal and political scrutiny. According to Prosecutor Mears, Richard and Ashley Kelly are accused of misappropriating funds specifically from the Indiana State Police Pension Trust.The scope of the financial crimes has escalated the legal stakes to Level 5 felonies, which carry significantly harsher penalties than the couple’s previous charges.

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The Formal Charges for the Kellys:

Sheriff Richard Kelly: Two counts of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Fraud (Level 5 Felony), one count of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft (Level 5 Felony), and one count of Official Misconduct (Level 6 Felony).

Jail Matron Ashley Kelly: Two counts of Fraud (Level 5 Felony), one count of Theft (Level 5 Felony), and one count of Official Misconduct (Level 6 Felony).

“Charging a sitting sheriff is a serious matter,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “Public servants… have an obligation to maintain the highest standards of integrity. These allegations reflect a fundamental violation of public trust.”

Dubois County: False Informing and Misconduct

In a separate but simultaneous announcement, Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter was charged in connection with a 2024 theft and fraud investigation.

Prosecutors say that while Kleinhelter was in Marion County, he provided multiple false statements to ISP investigators who were attempting to unravel a fraud case. Kleinhelter now faces:

Three counts of False Informing (Class B Misdemeanor)

One count of Official Misconduct (Level 6 Felony)

A “Snowball Effect”: The Crisis in Clinton County

The timing of these indictments could not be more volatile for Clinton County. The new Marion County charges landed just 48 hours after an explosive Commissioners meeting where President Jordan Brewer slammed Sheriff Richard Kelly for what he termed “stonewalling” and “cowardice.”

Sheriff Kelly is now fighting a multi-front legal battle:

The Pension Trust Case: The new fraud and theft charges in Marion County.

The Commissary Scandal: A May 11 trial in Clinton County regarding the illegal funneling of $177,000 into the couple’s private company, Leonne LLC.

The Sexual Misconduct Probe: An internal investigation into Captain Matt Myers, who is accused of on-duty sexual relations and public intoxication.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Brewer expressed total exasperation with the Sheriff’s lack of transparency, noting that the administration has refused to release video evidence or cooperate with the board.

“When you go in hiding, it’s hard to ask questions,” Brewer told Chief Deputy Shawn Mayfield, who was sent to the meeting in the Sheriff’s place. “When you’re a coward, you hide and you don’t show up… quite frankly, I just think that’s bullshit and I’m tired of it.”

The Professional Fallout

The indictments have sparked an immediate reaction from the law enforcement community. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal issued a stern reminder of the damage such accusations do to the reputation of the badge.

“If the sheriffs or former sheriffs and employee are found guilty of the alleged crimes, it is the kind of embarrassment that hurts all Sheriffs in Indiana who follow the law,” Forestal said.

The Road to Trial

The Kellys are already scheduled for a six-person jury trial on May 11, 2026, for their previous commissary-related charges. It remains to be seen how the new Level 5 felony charges in Marion County will impact that timeline or the Sheriff’s ability to remain in office.

Under Indiana law, a sheriff can continue to serve while under indictment, but a felony conviction would trigger an immediate and permanent removal from office.

Prosecutor Mears concluded by emphasizing that his office will continue to make public corruption a priority. “We are proud to have partnered with the Indiana State Police on these investigations,” he said.