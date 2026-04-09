Indiana Fever Performance Center, Set to Become WNBA’s Largest

Source: Indiana Fever / INDIANA FEVER

Indiana Fever Reveal First Look at $78M Sports Performance Center, Set to Become WNBA’s Largest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever has unveiled the first interior renderings of their highly anticipated $78 million Sports Performance Center.

Stretching 108,000 square feet across three stories, the state-of-the-art center is currently under construction in downtown Indianapolis near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The facility is scheduled to open ahead of the 2027 WNBA season and is anticipated to deliver as a year-round hub for player performance, recovery, and overall success.

Team President Kelly Krauskopf emphasized that the project represents a player-first approach to development. “Every element of this facility has been intentionally designed around our players including how they train, recover, connect, and live day to day,” Krauskopf said. “This will set a new authoritative for women’s sports.”

The facility goals are to redefine athlete support by integrating elite basketball training areas with comprehensive wellness and lifestyle amenities. Among its exceptional features are dual practice courts connected to strength and conditioning zones, sports medicine and rehabilitation spaces, and a tough recovery suite equipped with hydrotherapy pools, infrared saunas, and red light therapy rooms.

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A fundamental gathering area known as “The Hub” will celebrate team achievements while fostering daily interaction among players and staff. The complex will also include a next-generation locker room with individualized player studios, offering dedicated space for preparation, recovery, and personal remark.

Other amenities follow a holistic approach to athlete care, including a chef-driven nutrition program with a full-service kitchen and smoothie bar, a content production studio, podcast room, and even a player-focused salon and childcare facilities.

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston praised the organization’s investment in player experience. “Every aspect of our experience has been thought of, supporting who we are as players on the court just as much as who we are as people off of it,” Boston said. “I can’t wait until we make this building our home.”

The ground level will also feature fan-facing elements such as a public lobby anchored by a “Hall of Excellence” highlighting the franchise’s history, along with a retail team store.

The announcement comes as excitement builds around the Fever’s upcoming season, with star players like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark leading a new era for the franchise. With its all-inclusive amenities, the Sports Performance Center beacons a major investment not only in the team, but in the continued growth and clarity of women’s professional sports.

Pictures of different rooms that will be in the center.

Source: Pacers Entertainment / other

Source: Pacers Entertainment / other

Source: Pacers Entertainment / other